In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 release date and more

October 22, 2025

Sit yourself back on the couch for more Shrinking. Season 3 of the Apple TV show will return on Jan. 28, 2026, with a one-hour premiere, with new episodes debuting weekly every Wednesday until April 8. Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapist colleagues …

Sinners is heading back to IMAX. The Michael B. Jordan hit is coming to select theaters for one week starting Oct. 30. Sinners originally opened in April to $48 million at the U.S. box office, the best debut for an original film since 2019. The supernatural horror film previously returned to IMAX for a week in May due to popular demand …

Project Runway will strut another day. The fashion competition series has been renewed for season 22 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+. Heidi Klum is returning as host and judge, along with judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia and mentor Christian Siriano. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

