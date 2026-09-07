In brief: ‘Silo’ gets fourth, final season release date and more

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Mary Pat Thompson
September 7, 2026

Silo is set to return for a fourth and final season. Apple TV has announced that the drama series starring Rebecca Ferguson returns for season 4 on July 9, 2027. This announcement comes after the premiere of the season 3 finale. Silo comes from Emmy Award-winning creator Graham Yost and is based on author Hugh Howey’s book trilogy. Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zukerman also star in the series. In addition to renewing the show, Apple released a sneak peak video for season 4 ...

Several big names have signed on to star in a new rom-com. Deadline reports Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Zoë Kravitz and Jack Whitehall have been cast in an upcoming movie called Otherwise Engaged. Suzanne Farwell, Nancy Meyers’ longtime producer and collaborator, is set to direct the movie from a script she co-wrote with Gabriel Mizrahi. The film follows a younger couple whose nuptials are in jeopardy after their parents meet and strike up a romance of their own ...

Abigail Breslin, Yasmin Kassim and Booboo Stewart are set to star in Pipe Cleaner Boy. Deadline reports that the film will be a road trip comedy written and directed by Anna Rose Moore. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film follows a young woman who realizes she hasn't been climbing the right career ladder ...

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