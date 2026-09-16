In brief: ‘Slow Horses’ renewed for season 8 and more

Slow Horses is coming back for an eighth season. Apple TV has announced plans for a season 8 of the Emmy-winning comedic spy drama. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb in the espionage drama following a team of British intelligence agents who end up in a dumping ground department of MI5 known as Slough House. The first five seasons are available to stream now. Season 6 premieres on Sept. 16, while the upcoming season 7 was announced in 2025 ...

The sun will come out in 2027. Annie is returning to Broadway for a 50th anniversary production to be helmed by Oh, Mary! director Sam Pinkerton. The show's cast, production timeline and theater will be announced at a later date. The original production of Annie opened on Broadway in 1977 and won seven Tony Awards, including best musical ...

Quentin Tarantino is writing a novel based on his upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spinoff, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Variety reports that Tarantino's book will be titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, differing slightly from the film's title. While Tarantino is not directing the sequel film, he did write the screenplay that David Fincher used to helm it. The upcoming novel will be published on Dec. 8, just after the film arrives in theaters on Nov. 25 and ahead of its Dec. 23 Netflix release ...

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