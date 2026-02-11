In brief: ‘Spider-Noir’ first look and more

Chicken Shop Date host and creator Amelia Dimoldenberg is set to star in a romantic comedy she is developing. The film will be about a journalist whose life unravels when a celebrity interview turns into a real-life romance. Dimoldenberg shared the news of the upcoming film to her Instagram, writing, "a dream come true : ) so excited to be developing my very own movie." ...

We now know who will step into the role that Odessa A’zion departed in the upcoming A24 film Deep Cuts. Deadline reports that Ariela Barer has joined the film and will play the role of Zoe Gutierrez. Sean Durkin wrote and will direct Deep Cuts, which is a love story set in the 2000s that will also star Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey ...

The first images from Prime Video's upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir have arrived. They show off star Nicolas Cage in his first-ever leading TV role. The new show will premiere in spring 2026. It's a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Karen Rodriguez also star in the series, which will be available to stream in two different ways — what Prime Video is calling the Authentic Black & White option or the True-Hue Full Color option ...

