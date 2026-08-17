In brief: ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ sets streaming debut and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 17, 2026

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has set its streaming debut. The film will arrive on Disney+ on Sept. 2. Jon Favreau directed the film that stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter. Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White also star ... Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Another season of Finding Her Edge is on the way. Netflix has announced that season 2 of the ice dancing drama begins production later in August. Madelyn Keys, Cale Ambrozic and Olly Atkins are set to return to their starring roles ...

In other Netflix news, the streaming service has greenlit two new series. One is called Sid & Zoey and the other is Sunshine Girls. The former is an eight-episode supernatural mystery young adult romance series, while the latter follows a young girl who moves from California to New York ...

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