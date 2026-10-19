In brief: Steven Soderbergh to step in for Matt Reeves on ‘The Batman Part II’ ﻿and more

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
October 19, 2026

Steven Soderbergh is stepping in for Matt Reeves. Variety reports that Soderbergh will help to complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part II while Reeves attends "to an ongoing family matter." DC Studios says Soderbergh has its full support and that he will work closely with Reeves to fulfill the latter director's vision for the film. Reeves confirmed the news in his own social media post, writing he is "profoundly grateful" to Soderbergh for coming to his aid during a challenging time ...

A young adult drama series set in the world of competitive tennis is headed to Prime Video. The show, called Rally, has been given a series order at the streamer. The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec will showrun, write and executive produce the new series ...

Jude Law has found his next part. Deadline reports the actor is set to star as Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly in a new series. The show comes from Adolescence scribe Jack Throne and A24 ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Antonio Banderas, Nicolas Cage to star in ‘True Detective’ season 5

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 16, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

David Byrne makes cameo in Olivia Rodrigo’s new music video with Chappell Roan

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Oct. 16, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
[email protected]

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital