In brief: ‘Stick’ season 2 trailer and more

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Mary Pat Thompson
October 9, 2026

Bill Murray stars in the official trailer for A Course Called Ireland. The six-part documentary series premieres on Paramount+ on Oct. 25. The show follows Murray and his friends as they travel across the island to explore Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland's best fairways ...

The Die Hard films are getting a brand-new home media release. All five of the movies will be released on physical media in 4K Ultra HD on Dec. 1. Bruce Willis stars as John McClane in all of the Die Hard films. The original movie finds the New York City policeman taking on terrorists after he flies to Los Angeles to be with his estranged wife and two children on Christmas ...

The trailer for Stick season 2 is here. Owen Wilson stars as the talented golfer who strives for second chance in the sophomore season. Peter Dager, Timothy Olyphant, Rhea Seehorn, Marc Maron, John Higgins and Billy Zane also make up the cast of the new season. The Apple TV series premieres its first two episodes on Nov. 4. A new episode drops weekly every Wednesday that follows until the season finale airs on Dec. 30 ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

In brief: ‘Stick’ season 2 trailer and more

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
October 9, 2026

Bill Murray stars in the official trailer for A Course Called Ireland. The six-part documentary series premieres on Paramount+ on Oct. 25. The show follows Murray and his friends as they travel across the island to explore Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland's best fairways ...

The Die Hard films are getting a brand-new home media release. All five of the movies will be released on physical media in 4K Ultra HD on Dec. 1. Bruce Willis stars as John McClane in all of the Die Hard films. The original movie finds the New York City policeman taking on terrorists after he flies to Los Angeles to be with his estranged wife and two children on Christmas ...

The trailer for Stick season 2 is here. Owen Wilson stars as the talented golfer who strives for second chance in the sophomore season. Peter Dager, Timothy Olyphant, Rhea Seehorn, Marc Maron, John Higgins and Billy Zane also make up the cast of the new season. The Apple TV series premieres its first two episodes on Nov. 4. A new episode drops weekly every Wednesday that follows until the season finale airs on Dec. 30 ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: ‘Stick’ season 2 trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 9, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Elizabeth Banks to star in Karen Read series for Prime Video

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 9, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

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