In brief: ‘Stranger Things’ stage play documentary trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 31, 2025

Ted Danson's wife is joining the season 2 cast of A Man On the Inside. Mary Steenburgen has joined the Netflix comedy series in a lead role for the second season, Deadline reports. The show, which was created by Mike Schur, will follow an anthology format, with Danson's Charles taking on a new case every season. While season 1 found the character undercover at a retirement home, season 2 will see him sleuthing at a liberal arts college ...

Brad Pitt's upcoming film The Heart of the Beast has found its co-star. Anna Lambe will act alongside Pitt in the action-adventure film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. David Ayer will direct the movie from a script by Cameron Alexander. The story follows a former Army Special Forces soldier who fights for survival with his combat dog after his plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness ...

Netflix has taken Hawkins, Indiana, to the stage, and it's giving fans a front row seat to it all. The streamer has released the trailer for Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a documentary about the West End stage play set in the universe of its popular series Stranger Things. The film arrives on Netflix on April 15 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: ‘Stranger Things’ stage play documentary trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 31, 2025
Entertainment News

Good job: Jason Statham’s ‘A Working Man’ tops weekend box office

Andrea Dresdale
Mar. 31, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital