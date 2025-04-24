In brief: ‘Sweet Magnolias’ renewed for season 5 and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 24, 2025

Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for season 5 at Netflix. The show about three lifelong best friends from Serenity, South Carolina, will return for a fifth season, the streaming platform confirmed Wednesday. This time around, the girls are going farther than their hometown, as one of them lands a high-profile publishing job in New York City ...

House of the Dragon is getting three new cast members. The Game of Thrones prequel series has added Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane to the season 3 cast. House of the Dragon confirmed the news by reposting a casting announcement shared by Variety to the social platform X. Cullen will take on the role of Ser Luthor Largent, while Sibtain will play Ser "Bold" Jon Roxton and Sloan will take on the role of Ser Adrian Redfort ...

Charles Melton and Sophie Thatcher are set to star in the upcoming film Her Private Hell. Neon confirmed the news in a post shared to the social platform X. Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn will helm the film, which is being described as "something groovy." Kristine Froseth and Havana Rose Liu will also star ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Gilmore Girls’ team delves into the world of ballet with new series ‘Étoile’

Jill Lances
Apr. 24, 2025
Entertainment News

‘The Age of Innocence’ limited series coming to Netflix

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 23, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital