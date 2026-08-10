In brief: The Beatles movies set to film Abbey Road scene and more

The upcoming Beatles film is headed to Abbey Road. Deadline reports director Sam Mendes' upcoming films, called The Beatles – A Four Film Cinematic Event, are taking to the iconic street in London to film a scene this summer. According to the outlet, the scene "involves approximately 80 extras and some vintage vehicles." The movies star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon ...

The New York Yankees are running the bases to Netflix. Variety reports the streaming series is developing a currently untitled scripted drama series about the team from MLB Studios and Jason Bateman. The show will follow one of the most decorated franchises in all of sports and will span several eras of the team ...

Hayley Kiyoko's movie Girls Like Girls is coming to Peacock. The Focus Features film is set to stream Aug. 14 on the streaming service. It stars Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy, Levon Hawke and Zach Braff and marks Kiyoko's directorial debut. It's based on Kiyoko's hit song of the same name, as well as her bestselling novel ...

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