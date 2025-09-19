In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 19, 2025

Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford are back in the White House together in the official trailer for The Diplomat season 3. The West Wing costars play husband and wife in this new season, with Janney's Grace Penn now president of the United States. Keri Russell stars alongside Rufus Sewell in season 3, which debuts Oct. 16 on Netflix ...

The official trailer for Tim Robinson's new comedy, The Chair Company, has arrived. Robinson stars as Ron, who witnesses a big problem in the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max show. The series, which comes from Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave co-creator Zach Kanin, premieres on Oct. 12 ...

It is almost time to say goodbye to Outlander. The eighth and final season teaser trailer for the fantasy romance series has arrived. Fans will be able to witness the conclusion to the long-running series in early 2026, STARZ has announced. Season 8 finds Jamie and Claire confronted with what they're willing to sacrifice for the place they call home ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Matthew McConaughey talks sharing screen with son and mom on ‘The Lost Bus’

Andrea Tuccillo
Sep. 19, 2025
Entertainment News

Seth Rogen joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 cast

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 18, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital