In brief: ‘The First Snow of Fraggle Rock’ trailer and more

The upcoming Tomb Raider live-action series has added another main character. Variety reports that Martin Bobb-Semple has joined star Sophie Turner in the new show based on the popular video game. While Bobb-Semple's role is being kept under wraps, the outlet reports he will be a series regular and a major character. Turner leads as Lara Croft, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set as creator, writer and executive producer on the show ...

Happy holidays from Fraggle Rock. Apple TV has debuted its trailer for the holiday special The First Snow of Fraggle Rock. The program will premiere on the streaming service on Dec. 5. It features an appearance from internet personality Lele Pons, and follows the story of the first snow of the season and all the holiday traditions that come along with it ...

Amanda Seyfried is set to be honored with a Desert Palm Achievement Award at this year's Palm Springs International Film Awards. Variety reports the ceremony will take place on Jan. 3. Seyfried is being honored for her performance in director Mona Fastvold's film The Testament of Ann Lee ...

