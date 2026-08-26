In brief: ‘The Gilded Age’ season 4 teaser trailer and more

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Mary Pat Thompson
August 26, 2026

The 20th anniversary of 30 Rock is being celebrated with a one-night-only, never to be televised cast reunion. This event will take place at Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 11. It will feature appearances from Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer, with all net proceeds from the event set to benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem ...

The official trailer for The Varnell Hill Show has arrived. Paramount+ is set to debut this brand-new Martin spinoff on Sept. 1. The series brings Martin Lawrence and Bentley Kyle Evans back together almost three decades after the character Varnell Hill made his debut on the original sitcom. This series is set behind the scenes of Varnell's long-running late night talk show and finds the host fighting to stay relevant in the TV industry ...

We now know when season 4 of The Gilded Age is set to debut. HBO has announced that the fourth season of the original drama series will premiere on Nov. 1. The network also released a teaser trailer for the season, which stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton and Taissa Farmiga ...

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