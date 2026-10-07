In brief: ‘The Good Daughter’ official trailer and more

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Mary Pat Thompson
October 7, 2026

Jessica Biel has joined the cast of the upcoming film Playmates. The actress will play a fictional wife of Hugh Hefner in the Searchlight Pictures production that's inspired by director Lorraine Nicholson’s experience growing up at the Playboy Mansion. Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman and India Elle are also set to star in the movie ...

It seems Steven Spielberg is returning to the robots. Deadline reports the legendary director will serve as an executive producer on the eighth Transformers film for Paramount Pictures. ABC Audio has reached out to the studio for confirmation. The outlet reports Spielberg will oversee all creative aspects of the upcoming live-action Transformers film, with Michael Bay in early talks to also return as director ...

The official trailer for The Good Daughter has arrived. Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star in this suspenseful thriller following sisters Charlotte (Fahy) and Samantha (Byrne). The sisters have spent 20 years thinking about a night of violence they experienced, when another attack hits their town. The Good Daughter premieres Nov. 12 on Peacock. Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams and Harper Steele also star ...

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