In brief: ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, ‘The Abandons’ first look, and more

Andrea Tuccillo
October 2, 2025

Some familiar faces are popping up on the new season of The Kardashians. A trailer for season 7 of the Hulu reality show features appearances by Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and the cast of Kim’s upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. Kim also reveals in the trailer that someone close to her put out a hit on her life. The new season debuts Oct. 23 ...

Netflix is revealing the first look at Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in their new Western, The Abandons. The series is set in Washington Territory in 1854 and follows the matriarchs of two very different families whose lives become intertwined. The drama premieres Dec. 4 ...

Apple TV+ has extended its deal to be the exclusive streaming home of Peanuts. The partnership with Charlie Brown and Co. will now run through 2030 and includes the classic Peanuts library, as well as plans for more original Peanuts series and specials ...

 

