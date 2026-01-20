In brief: ‘The Madison’ teaser trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 20, 2026

The first teaser trailer for The Madison has arrived. Taylor Sheridan's newest Paramount+ series stars Michelle Pfeiffer and follows "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," according to its official synopsis. The show premieres on March 14 ...

The official teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary Take That has arrived. Netflix has shared the official trailer for the three-part limited docuseries about one of the U.K.'s most popular boy bands. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams take fans behind the scenes of the history of the band as they unpack their personal experiences as part of it ...

David Letterman is set to perform in Canada for the first time in almost half a century. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Letterman will return to Canada for the first time in 48 years to make his Just For Laughs festival debut to interview Zach Galifianakis. The festival takes place on Feb. 18 ...

