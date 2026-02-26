In brief: ‘The Magnificent Seven’ TV series, and more

Entertainment News
Andrea Dresdale and Andrea Tuccillo
February 26, 2026

The classic 1960 western The Magnificent Seven is being turned into a series for MGM+ with Matt Dillon in the starring role. He’ll play the leader of a group of seven mercenaries who agree to protect a village from a greedy land baron …

The new sci-fi series The Boroughs is coming to Netflix on May 21. The eight-episode series, about a group of retirees who fight monsters, stars Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Denis O’Hare and Clarke Peters. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews are creators, showrunners and executive producers on the project, with Stranger Things’ The Duffer Brothers also on board as executive producers … 

Another box office milestone for Zootopia 2: The Disney animated film is now officially the highest-grossing domestic movie release of 2025, taking in over $424 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

