In brief: ‘The Naked Gun’ official trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 17, 2025

The official trailer for The Naked Gun has arrived. Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the upcoming reboot of the franchise on Monday. It finds Liam Neeson's character, Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., following in his father's footsteps. Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 1 ...

Kevin Hart's upcoming Netflix comedy film 72 Hours has added brand-new members to its cast. The upcoming bachelor-party comedy, which also stars Mason Gooding and Marcello Hernández, has added Teyana Taylor, Zach Cherry, Ben Marshall and Sam Patterson to its cast. The film is about a 40-year-old executive who strives to save his career by joining a group of 20-somethings on a three-day bachelor party weekend ...

Tucci in Italy has been renewed at Nat Geo. The travel series will return for season 2 on the network, Deadline reports. Season 2 will consist of five episodes where actor Stanley Tucci explores regions in Italy ...

