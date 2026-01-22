In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 official trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 22, 2026

The official trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the show, which debuts to the streaming service on Feb. 19. Gabriel Basso once again stars as Peter Sutherland in season 3, which follows the explosive events in season 2. It finds Peter tracking down a young treasury agent who fled after killing their boss ...

Apple TV has shared its first look at the upcoming fifth season of For All Mankind. In addition to a teaser trailer and first-look photos, the streamer has announced that season 5 will premiere on March 27. A new episode will debut every Friday through May 29 ...

Steven Soderbergh's latest film has gotten a theatrical release date. NEON is set to release Soderbergh's new movie The Christophers in limited release on April 10. A nationwide rollout of the film will follow the initial limited New York and Los Angeles debut. Michaela Coel, Ian McKellen, Jessica Gunning and James Corden star in the movie about the estranged relatives of a famous artist who enlist a struggling artist to steal and complete the famous artist's unfinished pieces ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Oscars 2026: The nominees

Angeline Jane Bernabe and Mason Leib
Jan. 22, 2026
Entertainment News

Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on their docuseries ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’

Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Dresdale
Jan. 22, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital