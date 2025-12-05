In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 teaser trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 5, 2025

The teaser trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming season of the show that stars Gabriel Basso. The streamer also announced that season 3 will premiere on Feb. 19, 2026. This time around, agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young treasury agent who fled to Istanbul after killing his boss ...

Some new faces are joining the cast of The Hunting Wives. Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan are joining the ensemble as recurring guest stars. They'll play the roles of Nadia Kelly and Lincoln Trout, respectively. Season 2 is currently in production with returning stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman ...

Kate Walsh is stepping back into her scrubs. The actress is set to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy, as Variety first reported. Walsh will appear in the episode airing on Jan. 29, 2026, titled "Strip That Down" ...

