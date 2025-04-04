In brief: ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 4, 2025

Nathan Fielder is back in the season 2 trailer for The Rehearsal. In the trailer for the new season, which premieres April 20 on HBO, Fielder once again helps ordinary people rehearse for some of their biggest life moments. Season 2 will consist of six episodes, all of which star and were written, directed and executive produced by Fielder ...

Alec Baldwin has found his next project. The actor will star in the upcoming psychological drama The Cutting Room Floor, which is the debut feature film from Victoria DeMartin. He will act alongside Karen Allen and Michael Boatman in the film, which follows an aspiring film editor whose world is turned upside down when the film she is working on begins to mirror her real life. The movie is set to begin filming this summer ...

The GOAT is in talks to be the lion. Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia adaptation for Netflix. Deadline reports the talks are not yet at the offer stage. In C.S. Lewis' books, Aslan is a talking lion who serves as Narnia's guardian. The character was created as an allegory for Jesus and is generally portrayed as male ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

New ‘Superman: Legacy’ sneak peek features David Corenswet, Krypto: Watch here

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Apr. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Pierce Brosnan on playing Helen Mirren’s husband in ‘MobLand’: ‘I have the greatest admiration’

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital