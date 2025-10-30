In brief: ‘The Roses’ gets Hulu release date and more

Mary Pat Thompson
October 30, 2025

The dark comedy film The Roses is set to bloom on Hulu quite soon. It will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform on Nov. 20. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in the film, which is a reimagining of the 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Both films are based on the novel by Warren Adler ...

WNBA star Paige Bueckers is about to slam dunk into Hollywood. Deadline reports that the athlete, who recently completed her record-breaking rookie year in the WNBA, is attached to star in the upcoming sports film Jess & Pearl for Apple Original Films ...

Mia Goth, Zach Galifianakis and Dan Stevens are teaming up for a new revenge comedy film. Variety reports that the actors will star in Hey Bear, the feature film debut from Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel. The movie is described as a comedy about a woman who seeks revenge on the bear that ate her husband ...

 

