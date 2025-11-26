In brief: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ renewed for season 2, and more

Rachel Walker
November 26, 2025

The ladies of MomTok are coming back for more. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been renewed for a fourth season on Hulu. The third season debuted on Nov. 13 as the #1 show on Hulu's Top 15 Today list. Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News ...

Film fans, rejoice! Popular releases and award hopefuls One Battle After Another and Sinners are returning to select IMAX 70mm for one week only, starting Dec. 12. Check your local listings to find a showing at a theater near you ...

The Scrubs reboot has released its first teaser. Original Scrubs actors Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star in the series, along with new faces to Sacred Heart including Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster. The new series is set to premiere on Feb. 25 on ABC ...

