In brief: 'The Testament of Ann Lee' trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 7, 2025

A star-studded cast has come together for the upcoming film My Darling California. Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Don Cheadle and Charles Melton are set to star in the darkly comedic crime thriller from writer-director Elijah Bynum. The film follows how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his wife, a country music idol, two crooks and an ex-con ...

The trailer for The Testament of Ann Lee has arrived. Amanda Seyfried stars as the titular devotional sect founder in the historical drama film from director Mona Fastvold. She co-wrote the script with her husband, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet. Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson and Christopher Abbott star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 25 ...

It looks like Sarah Paulson is about to team with Ryan Murphy once again. Variety reports the actress is in talks to star as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in season 4 of the anthology series Monster. Season 4 will follow Lizzie Borden and the axe murder of her dad and stepmother ...

