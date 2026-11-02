In brief: ‘The Uprising’ gets streaming debut and more

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Mary Pat Thompson
November 2, 2026

If you missed Andrew Garfield's performance in The Uprising, you're in luck. The film from director Paul Greengrass is set to make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock. It arrives on the platform Nov. 6. The film is based on the true events that inspired the legend of Robin Hood ...

It seems spooky season isn't over just yet. Haunted Hotel has been renewed for season 3 at Netflix. The animated series from Rick & Morty's Matt Roller features the voice talent of Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson. Season 2 of the show follows a single mother who tries to run the world's most haunted hotel with her ghost brother, kids and a demon trapped in a little boy's body ...

Raye is taking her talent to Benny Safdie's upcoming film. Deadline reports the Grammy winner will voice a character in the movie Lizard Music. She is also set to compose original music for the live-action and GCI hybrid film. Also set for the film's cast are Dwayne Johnson, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, Regina Hall, Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel McAdams and David Krumholtz. The movie releases in theaters on Dec. 25, 2027 ...

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