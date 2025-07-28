In brief: ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ renewed for final season and more

Mary Pat Thompson
July 28, 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is coming back for one final ride. The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season on AMC. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will return for the eight-episode final season, which is set to start production later this month. This renewal comes ahead of the third season's premiere, which is coming on Sept. 7. AMC also released the official trailer for the upcoming season 3 ...

Love Island USA is breaking records at Peacock. The reality show has received over 18 billion minutes viewed on the streamer, according to a press release. This makes the recent season 7 Peacock's most-watched original season of all time ...

The premiere date for the sixth and final season of Solar Opposites has been revealed. All 10 episodes of the show will drop Oct. 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. In the upcoming season 6, the crew faces their biggest challenge yet: living on a budget. "When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain ... but will they like who they find?" the official synopsis reads ... 

