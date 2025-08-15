In brief: ‘Thunderbolts*’ gets Disney+ premiere date and more

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
August 15, 2025

Get ready for more Landman. Season 2 of the hit Billy Bob Thornton drama returns to Paramount+ Nov. 16. Season 1 of the series, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, was the most-watched original show for the streamer ...

Paramount+ also announced the return of another Taylor Sheridan production: Mayor of Kingstown. Season 4 of the series, starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco, premieres Oct. 26 ...

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is coming to streaming Aug. 27 on Disney+. The movie, starring Florence PughSebastian Stan and David Harbour, was a critical success when it was released earlier this year. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News ...

Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding are reportedly assembling for Close Personal Friends, a new movie from Amazon MGM Studios. Deadline reports the casting, but details about the plot have yet to be revealed ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Are You My First?’ hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood dish on new Hulu dating show

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 15, 2025
Entertainment News

Michael Jai White, wife Gillian White talk working together on ‘Trouble Man’: ‘We’re a team’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Aug. 15, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital