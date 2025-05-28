In brief: Tom Cruise thanks fans for seeing ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 28, 2025

Tom Cruise is thanking fans and the filmmakers behind Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The actor shared a statement to his Instagram after the film's success during the Memorial Day box office weekend. "This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmakers, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios," Cruise wrote. "And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere—for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain." ...

T'Nia Miller is the latest actress to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will appear in a major role in the Vision series for Disney+, Deadline reports. Miller is believed to play one of the leads opposite Paul Bettany's Vision in the WandaVision spinoff series ...

More actors have joined the upcoming Little House on the Prairie adaptation at Netflix. Jocko Sims is set to play Dr. George Tann, a generous and kindhearted man with a charming bedside manner, in the new show. Additionally, Warren Christie will play John Edwards, Meegwun Fairbrother will play Mitchell, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk will play White Sun, Wren Zhawenim Gotts will play Good Eagle and Xander Cole will play Little Puma ...

