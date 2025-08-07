In brief: ‘Tulsa King’ season 3 teaser and more

Mary Pat Thompson
August 7, 2025

The teaser trailer for Tulsa King season 3 has arrived. The short, 30-second video finds Sylvester Stallone back in his role as Dwight Manfredi while expanding his empire and facing new enemies. The new season of Tulsa King begins streaming Sept. 21 on Paramount+ ...

Miranda Cosgrove sports a southern accent in the trailer for The Wrong Paris. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming rom-com, which finds an aspiring artist joining a dating show she thinks will get her a free trip to France, only to end up in Paris, Texas, instead. The film arrives on the streaming service on Sept. 12 ...

Did you miss watching F1® The Movie on the big screen? You're in luck. The film, which is Brad Pitt's highest grossing film to date, is racing back to IMAX screens. The rerelease of the Apple Original Film is happening by popular demand, and tickets are on sale now ...

