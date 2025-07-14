In brief: ‘Verity’ film gets new release date and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 14, 2025

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel Verity has a new release date. The movie will now release on Oct. 2, 2026, Deadline reports. It was originally scheduled to release on May 15, 2026. Michael Showalter directs the film, which will star Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett ...

Guy Ritchie is no longer directing Road House 2. The director has exited the Amazon MGM film, according to Variety. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his starring role as Dalton in the film, which begins production in September. Will Beall wrote the script for the upcoming sequel ...

Dr. Collins will not be a part of The Pitt season 2. Tracy Ifeachor is not returning for season 2 of the hit medical drama, Deadline reports. Ifeachor portrayed the fourth-year resident during season 1. The news that she will not return for season 2 comes after Ifeachor shared on Instagram that it was a "blessing" to play Dr. Collins during season 1 ...

