In brief: ‘Victoria Beckham’ docuseries trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson and Jill Lances
September 18, 2025

The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Victoria Beckham docuseries has been released. The three-part series, Victoria Beckham, is set to drop Oct. 9. The series will cover her success with the Spice Girls, her relationship with husband David Beckham, her career in fashion and more ...

Paramount+ has renewed Sylvester Stallone’s drama Tulsa King for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the show’s third season premiere on Sunday. Season 3 will feature the addition of Samuel L. Jackson ...

﻿Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden are joining the cast of season 4 of Ryan Murphy's anthology series MonsterDeadline reports they are set for recurring roles in the upcoming season centering on Lizzie Borden﻿. The season's cast also includes Ella BeattyVicky KriepsRebecca Hall and Charlie Hunnam ... 

