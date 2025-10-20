In brief: ‘Weapons’ gets HBO Max release date and more

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-17/E_inbriefgraphic.jpg" alt=""></figure><p><em>Weapons</em> is about to be streaming just in time for spooky season. The film <a href="https://press.wbd.com/us/media-release/weapons-begins-streaming-exclusively-hbo-max-october-24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">arrives</a> to HBO Max on Oct. 24. It will also debut on HBO linear on Oct. 25. <strong>Josh Brolin</strong>, <strong>Julia Garner</strong> and <strong>Alden Ehrenreich</strong> star in the film directed by <strong>Zach Cregger</strong>. It follows what happens when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night ...</p><p><strong>Zendaya</strong> and <strong>Robert Pattinson</strong>'s upcoming rom-com has a release date. The A24 film <em>The Drama</em> will debut in theaters on April 3, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed. <strong>Alana Haim</strong>, <strong>Mamoudou Athie</strong> and <strong>Hailey Gates</strong> also star in the film from <em>Dream Scenario</em> director <strong>Kristoffer Borgli</strong>. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say its rumored the film will follow a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple's big day ...</p><p><strong>Jake Lacy</strong> is set to join the upcoming series <em>Furious</em> at Hulu. <a href="https://deadline.com/2025/10/jake-lacy-cast-hulu-series-furious-1236590077/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Deadline</a> reports the actor has been added to the cast of the previously untitled series that is loosely inspired by the 1987 film <em>Black Widow</em>. <strong>Emmy Rossum</strong> will star in and executive produce the show, which also features <strong>Lola Petticrew</strong>, <strong>Scoot McNairy</strong> and <strong>Quincy Tyler</strong> <strong>Bernstine</strong> ...</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>