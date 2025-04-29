In brief: ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 trailer and more

The official trailer for season 4 of Welcome to Wrexham has arrived. The docuseries follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's journey of purchasing the Welsh football club and turning the underdog team into successful winners. Season 4 premieres May 15 on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu ...

Miles Teller is set to star in an upcoming romantic drama film called Winter Games for Paramount Pictures. According to Deadline, the movie will take place during the Winter Olympic Games and revolves around an overlooked skier and a self-sabotaging hockey legend. The duo's romantic connection could threaten her chances to medal and his shot at a comeback. Paul Downs Colaizzo will direct the film from a script he wrote with Pat Cunnane ...

Miami Vice is coming back. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a new Miami Vice movie for Universal Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dan Gilroy will write the script for the upcoming film ...

