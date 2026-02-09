In brief: ‘Wicked: For Good’ gets Peacock streaming date and more

Mary Pat Thompson
February 9, 2026

Schitt's Creek is now available to watch in its entirety on HBO Max. The streaming service became home to all of the seasons of the award-winning comedy series on Saturday. The show, which was created by and starred Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, also stars Annie Murphy and the late Catherine O’Hara ...

Let us be glad! Wicked: For Good will be available to stream at home on March 20. The Jon M. Chu-directed movie musical will arrive to Peacock on that day. The original film will be available to stream, as will never-before-seen exclusives including full-length film commentary from Chu, making-of featurettes, deleted scenes and a sing-along version ...

We now know when the film collaboration between M. Knight Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks will arrive in theaters. Variety reports that Warner Bros. Pictures will release the movie Remain on Feb. 25, 2027. Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor will star in the upcoming romantic drama ...

