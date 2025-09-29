In brief: WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in film ‘Highlander’ and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 29, 2025

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is taking his talents to the big screen. Deadline reports that McIntyre has joined the cast of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Highlander. He will play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill's character. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski and also stars Russell CroweMarisa AbelaKaren GillanDjimon HounsouMax Zhang and Dave Bautista ...

Luke Wilson has joined Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix series. The currently-untitled show will be Ferrell's first-ever TV comedy, where he will star as a fictional golf legend. Wilson will play a fellow golf pro who has beaten Ferrell's character at the tour championship twice before. Molly Shannon will also star in the 10-episode series ...

Speaking of Netflix, its series The Diplomat has upped stars Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford to series regulars for the upcoming fourth season. This comes ahead of the show's season 3 premiere on Oct. 16 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jennifer Lopez reflects on divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘It changed me’

Shafiq Najib
Sep. 29, 2025
Entertainment News

‘One Battle After Another’ wins the box office with $22.4 million

Andrea Tuccillo
Sep. 29, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital