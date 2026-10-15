In brief: ‘Yellowjackets’ gets fourth, final season trailer

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Mary Pat Thompson
October 15, 2026

The teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets has arrived. It premieres to Paramount+ Premium on Nov. 20. The show follows a girls team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the wilderness. The psychological horror and coming-of-age drama finds the girls finally back home, but at what cost? It stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse and Sophie Thatcher ...

A trailer for a new series about the life of Muhammad Ali is here. Prime Video has released the official trailer for The Greatest, which will debut all of its episodes on Nov. 4. The story starts with Cassius Clay, played by newcomer Jaalen Best, and follows how he transforms himself into Muhammad Ali ...

The Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize winner Josephine also has a new trailer. This official look at the film features Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan and newcomer Mason Reeves in the story inspired by writer-director Beth de Araújo's life experiences. The film releases in theaters nationwide on Dec. 4 ...

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