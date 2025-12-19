In brief: ‘Young Sherlock’ teaser trailer and more

December 19, 2025

Harrison Ford is set to be honored with the life achievement award from SAG-AFTRA at The Actor Awards, which is the awards ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards. The ceremony takes place on March 1, 2026, and will air live on Netflix ...

The first look at Young Sherlock has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming series starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. All eight episodes of the show premiere on March 4, 2026 ...

Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña are in negotiations to act alongside each other in a new film titled Positano. Deadline reports the Netflix film is a romanic caper set in Italy ...

