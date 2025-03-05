In Democratic response, Slotkin says Trump has no credible plan to lower grocery prices

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- Delivering the Democrat response to President Trump's joint address to Congress, Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan accused him of having no credible plan to deal with high grocery and home prices.

But she opened her remarks with an emphasis on unity.

"My dad was a lifelong Republican, my mom a lifelong Democrat. But it was never a big deal because we had shared values that were bigger than any one party," Slotkin said.

Speaking from Wyandotte, Michigan, Slotkin began by focusing on kitchen table issues, such as the rising costs of consumer goods that helped her to win her competitive Senate race in Michigan even as Trump carried her state.

"Americans made it clear that prices are too high, and that the government needs to be more responsive to their needs," Slotkin said. "America wants change, but there's a responsible way to make change and a reckless way, and we can make that change without forgetting who we are as a country and as a democracy."

"Grocery and home prices are going up, not down. And he hasn't laid out a credible plan to deal with either of those." she said. "His tariffs on allies like Canada will raise prices on energy, lumber and cars and start a trade war that will hurt manufacturing and farmers. Your premiums and prescriptions will cost more, because the math on his proposals doesn't work without going after your health care. Meanwhile, for those keeping score, the national debt is going up, not down," she said.

"And if he's not careful, he could walk us right into a recession,' she added.

"In order to pay for his plan, he could very well come after your retirement. The Social Security, Medicare and VA benefits you worked your whole life to earn," she said.

She warned about Elon Musk's power in the government, criticizing the Department of Government Efficiency and Trump for what she called the "mindless" mass firings of federal workers, only to hire some of them back days later.

"The president claims he won't. But Elon Musk just called Social Security the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time. While we're on the subject of Elon Musk, is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20 year olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts?" she asked.

Slotkin also commented on Trump's heated exchange with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week, saying former President Ronald Reagan "must be rolling in his grave" after the near-screaming match. She also argued that Trump's approach that day speaks to his "whole approach to the world."

"In closing, we all know that our country is going through something right now. We're not sure what the next day is going to hold. Let alone the next decade," she said." But this isn't the first time we've experienced significant and tumultuous change as a country. I'm a student of history, and we've gone through periods of political instability before, and ultimately we've chosen to keep changing this country for the better."

America gets through such moments thanks to "engaged citizens and principled leaders," she said.

"Hold your elected officials, including me, accountable," she said. "Watch how they're voting. Go to town halls and demand they take action. That's as American as apple pie."

