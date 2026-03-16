In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, generational change and heavy spending take center stage

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi talks to reporters after meeting with some of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers at the Capitol, Sept. 2, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Democratic voters in Illinois are heading to the polls on Tuesday for a slate of midterm election primaries where incumbents aren't on the ballot, including a marquee Senate race animated by the prospect of generational change and House races dogged by major outside spending.

Six Democratic-favoring seats are opening up in Illinois' congressional delegation, including the U.S. Senate seat currently held by the retiring Sen. Dick Durbin, and five House seats that are being vacated either due to retirements (in the 4th, 7th, and 9th districts) or because their incumbents are running for Senate (in the 2nd and 8th).

Illinoisans are also voting in primaries for governor, although incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker has no Democratic primary challengers, and other state offices.

'An opportunity for generational turnover'

In the Senate race, the state's voters "have an opportunity for generational turnover -- where a boomer senator is stepping down, and you've got three Gen-Xers, who've been around on the scene for quite some time, trying to get the seat," Northwestern University political science professor and Democratic strategist Alvin Tillery told ABC News. While Tillery is currently working for active campaigns, he is not involved in any races in Illinois.

"It could be another 20 or 30 years before we have a Senate race this competitive in Illinois," he added.

A few Republican candidates are vying to become the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate election, including attorney Jeannie Evans and former Illinois GOP chair Don Tracy. The Cook Political Report rates the race as solidly Democrat.

Among the frontrunners in the Democratic Senate primary, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois' 8th District in Congress, has led the pack in fundraising, having raised over $30 million, according to campaign finance filings.

"I'm the only one with the background of standing up to bullies and bad actors, and successfully doing so, and now I have to stand up to Donald Trump," Krishnamoorthi told ABC News in an interview on Sunday.

He also argued that his fundraising gives him "a certain amount of independence that perhaps nobody else has in this race."

Pritzker's endorsement in Senate race

Illinois' lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, entered the race with Pritzker's quick endorsement. Her campaign made some waves when it unveiled a campaign television ad where voters and Illinois' other senator Tammy Duckworth curse out President Donald Trump, while Stratton says, "They said it, not me."

"I think that there is something that's sort of a common theme that I'm hearing, no matter which corner of the state of Illinois that you live in, and that is that people are fed up with what's happening in D.C.," Stratton told ABC News in an interview. "They're tired of the status quo."

Pritzker -- a rumored 2028 presidential hopeful -- has campaigned with her and donated $5 million in December to an outside group supporting her bid, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly is running for the seat with the argument that over a decade of experience in the House has set her up to be successful in Congress' upper chamber.

"I have a track record that they cannot touch," Kelly told ABC station WLS-TV on Tuesday in Chicago. "And I think a lot of people know that."

Kelly has the endorsement of the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC); longtime CBC member Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., campaigned with Kelly on Tuesday, telling WLS-TV she is "our go-to person on health care issues."

Some members of the caucus have criticized Pritzker's support of Stratton, who is Illinois' first Black female lieutenant governor, and feel her presence in the race risks splitting the Black vote in the primary to benefit Krishnamoorthi.

Stratton told ABC News, "I have the best path in the nation to elect another Black woman to the United States Senate." Krishnamoorthi, if elected, would only be the second-ever Indian-American senator in the Senate.

On the trail, the candidates have all harshly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) -- particularly in the wake of Operation Midway Blitz in 2025 -- but only Stratton has outright called to "abolish" the agency.

Krishnamoorthi, however, has framed his position as "abolish Trump's ICE," and Kelly has presented a broader position of "dismantling" the whole Department of Homeland Security.

Outside groups' spending criticized

Opposition to ICE has also become a campaign wedge: Stratton and Krishnamoorthi have criticized each for how they or groups supporting them have previously been supported by companies or donors with ties to the agency.

Outside groups, including some linked to cryptocurrency or artificial intelligence companies, have also spent millions in the Senate primary and House races in Illinois. Over $55 million has been spent on ads by Senate candidates or groups supporting them, according to an analysis by AdImpact, while over $37 million has been spent by House candidates or groups supporting them.

And the conversation around the House races has been dominated by that and other spending, including money from groups directly or allegedly linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), both before and after the Feb. 28 U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran brought the Middle East back to the forefront.

AIPAC's affiliated super PAC United Democracy Project (UDP) has spent directly in some House races in Illinois, but candidates have alleged that other outside groups are also linked to it.

In the race for Illinois' 9th District, for example, a slate of progressives including Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and former journalist Kat Abughazaleh are running to replace retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky. Biss and Abughazaleh have excoriated super PAC spending allegedly linked to AIPAC to support state Sen. Laura Fine's bid. Fine has also criticized the sheer spending in the race. AIPAC has not confirmed being involved.

And Schakowsky had initially endorsed Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller in the race for the 2nd District, currently represented by Krishnamoorthi. But she withdrew her endorsement after a Washington Post report that an independent group, Affordable Chicago Now, that has spent over $4 million in favor of Miller, appears to use one of the same vendors as AIPAC or UDP.

UDP, which has not spent money directly to support Miller, according to current campaign finance filings, did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

"Illinois deserves leaders who put voters first, not AIPAC or out-of-state Trump donors. I cannot support any candidate running for Congress who is funded by these outside interests," Schakowsky wrote in a statement to ABC News.

A spokesperson for Miller's campaign told ABC News, "Rep. Schakowsky and Commissioner Miller have been friends for over 20 years. Donna's support reflects the broad base behind her campaign, coming from a diverse coalition of people who believe in her vision for change."

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