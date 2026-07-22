Increase To Energy Supply Rates Could Hike Average Electricity Bill By $15

Increase To Energy Supply Rates Could Hike Average Electricity Bill By $15
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 22, 2026

Residents in New Hampshire could expect a change to their electric bills starting in August.

The average user could see an increase of about 15-dollars per month as companies adjust their energy supply rates.

For most local utility companies, the rates are increasing between two and three cents per kilowatt-hour.

Consumer Advocate Donald Kreis recommends looking into the New Hampshire Saves program for ways to increase home energy efficiency and save money.

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