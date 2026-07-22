Increase To Energy Supply Rates Could Hike Average Electricity Bill By $15
Residents in New Hampshire could expect a change to their electric bills starting in August.
The average user could see an increase of about 15-dollars per month as companies adjust their energy supply rates.
For most local utility companies, the rates are increasing between two and three cents per kilowatt-hour.
Consumer Advocate Donald Kreis recommends looking into the New Hampshire Saves program for ways to increase home energy efficiency and save money.