‘Incredibly lucky to be alive’: Hoffman family releases update after Minnesota shooting

Michele Jokinen, Minnesota House Public Information Services

(CHAMMPLIN, Minn.) -- Two days after a man in a mask knocked on their door, identified himself as a police officer and opened fire on them, Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, are recovering and "both incredibly lucky to be alive," their family said.

"We continue our healing journey and are humbled by the outpouring of love and support our family has received from across the state and our nation," the family said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

Early Saturday morning, the gunman knocked on the Hoffmans' door in Champlin, Minnesota, identified himself as a police officer and then went in the house and shot the couple, according to court documents.

At 2:05 a.m., the Hoffmans' child called 911 to report their parents had been shot, according to court documents.

John Hoffman was shot nine times and Yvette was shot eight times, Yvette said, according to a message released by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Vance Boelter, who was arrested early Monday, is accused of shooting and wounding the Hoffmans and then shooting and killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

After the Hoffmans were shot, officers proactively went to Hortman's house in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park.

"When officers arrived at approximately 3:35 a.m., they saw the Ford SUV with police-style lights and immediately saw Defendant, still dressed as a police officer, shoot an adult man ... through the open door of the home," according to court records.

"We are devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark, and our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved them both," the Hoffmans said in their statement.

"There is never a place for senseless political violence and loss of life," they said.

The Hoffmans also said they had "deep and profound" gratitude for the work of law enforcement officials who tracked down the suspect.

Boelter has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, with the second set of charges related to the shooting at the Hoffmans' house. He's due in court on Monday.

ABC News' Darren Rynolds and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.