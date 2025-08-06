Infamous sex predator Peter Braunstein is up for parole for the 1st time. Prosecutors are fighting it.

Peter Braunstein is escorted on a perp walk by NYPD detectives as he is brought back to New York City to face justice in December 2005. WABC

(NEW YORK) -- Nearly two decades after disguising himself as a firefighter to commit one of the most twisted sex crimes in New York City history, Peter Braunstein is days away from his first parole hearing and the prosecutor who put him in prison contends he's still a "danger to society."

Braunstein, a 61-year-old former fashion magazine writer who was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, is scheduled to have his initial parole hearing the week of Aug. 18, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections told ABC News. But prosecutors claim that his nearly 20 years of incarceration have done little to reform him.

"He has shown himself to be a determined, angry and vengeful man. Time and again he has demonstrated that he is a danger to society, and he has clearly and repeatedly stated that should he be released from prison he will continue to be a danger to society," Maxine Rosenthal, senior counsel for the Special Victim's Division of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, wrote in a July 25 letter to the Parole Board, urging the panel to reject Braunstein's bid for parole.

The assistant district attorney who prosecuted Braunstein added, "In sum, this defendant is not a worthy candidate for release."

Rosenthal noted that in a series of media interviews following his conviction, Braunstein never expressed remorse, and in several interviews said, "I regret the choice of victim, but not the crime itself" and that he believed "the crime was justified."

The prosecutor also said that even after being convicted and sent to prison, Braunstein violated court orders by continuing a "campaign of harassment and intimidation" of an ex-girlfriend until at least 2014 by sending letters or attempting to call her, her employer and her relatives from prison. Braunstein pleaded guilty to menacing the ex-girlfriend, a magazine beauty editor, and was placed on probation just three months before committing the infamous sex attack.

"In response, letters were sent to the prison superintendent requesting that a negative correspondence order be issued prohibiting the defendant from having any further contact with the former girlfriend," Rosenthal wrote in the letter to the Parole Board.

The ex-girlfriend, who testified against Braunstein at his trial, died in June from cancer.

Braunstein, who is serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, has not replied to a letter from ABC News requesting comment.

His former defense attorney, Robert Gottlieb, told ABC News that Braunstein should be set free.

"Peter was and, I’m sure, still is very smart and enormously creative and talented. I can only hope that the Parole Board will give him the chance to enjoy life and to enjoy it beyond the walls of a prison," said Gottlieb, who used an insanity defense at Braunstein's 2007 trial that was rejected by the jury.

'The crime stood out then, and it stands out now'

In 2007, Braunstein, a former writer for the fashion magazine Women's Wear Daily, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after a Manhattan jury convicted him of first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, robbery and other crimes tied to the infamous attack on Halloween night 2005.

During his sentencing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber told Braunstein that by committing the crime as a fake firefighter, he had not only terrorized the victim, but "every woman living in New York who might trust a fireman or a policeman in a similar situation," The New York Times reported.

According to prosecutors, Braunstein sexually tormented a then-36-year-old woman for more than a dozen hours after staging an elaborate hoax to coax her into opening her door by pretending to be a firefighter responding to a blaze at her apartment building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he set off smoke bombs in the hallway.

The victim was a former colleague of Braunstein, who had worked closely with his ex-girlfriend at W magazine, a sister publication of Women's Wear Daily. In a series of media interviews he did from prison after his conviction, Braunstein said he targeted her after becoming obsessed with her as a symbol of what he hated about the fashion industry and blamed for his downfall after he was fired from his magazine job.

"She was the one I took it out on," Braunstein told ABC's "20/20" in a 2007 post-conviction interview. "I was thinking really primarily in terms of revenge and suicide at this point in my life."

In the interview, he described entering the victim's building, changing into his firefighter gear, igniting two smoke bombs and banging on the victim's door, yelling, "Fire Department."

He told "20/20" that once the victim opened her door, he pulled a gun on her that he said was a replica Baretta and ordered her to "get on the floor if you don't like want me to blow your head off."

Braunstein said he put a chloroform-soaked rag over her face, rendering her unconscious, stripped off her clothes and tied her to a bed, placing a pair of high-heeled shoes on her that he found in her closet. Over the next 12 hours, he admitted in the "20/20" interview to touching her sexually, but said he did not rape her.

In her letter to the Parole Board, Rosenthal said Braunstein threatened the victim during the ordeal with a serrated knife.

Asked in the "20/20" interview why he sexually tormented the victim, Braunstein said, "I guess to humiliate her."

Before leaving the apartment, Braunstein stole a Gucci fur coat, a Louis Vuitton carry-on luggage bag, the victim's driver's license, resume and $800 cash, according to prosecutors. With lipstick, he scrawled a departing note on the victim's bathroom mirror: "Bye -- Hope things turn around for U soon."

The New York Police Department launched a nationwide manhunt that lasted six weeks. Braunstein was captured in Tennessee when a witness recognized him from the show "America's Most Wanted" and alerted police. As officers approached Braunstein, he attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the neck with a knife, according to Memphis police.

"The crime stood out then, and it stands out now, not only because it was exceptionally violent, but also because the perpetrator impersonated a firefighter. That really creates a ripple effect for the public because people have to wonder now if it’s safe to trust someone who is dressed as a police officer, a firefighter, given that this horrific crime was perpetrated by someone impersonating a member of those services," Jane Manning, director of the victim rights advocacy group Women's Equal Justice and a former sex crimes prosecutor, told ABC News.

Manning said one of the most important responsibilities of the Parole Board is to protect the public.

"Based on everything we know about this case, women in New York City are a lot safer with this perpetrator behind bars, and I hope the parole board will make a decision to keep him behind bars," Manning said. "There are some cases that are a difficult call; this is not one of them. This is not a person who belongs out on the streets."

'Sickening and heartbreaking'

Angelo Barela, a former neighbor of Braunstein's victim, told ABC News the crime jeopardized the lives of him and other residents of his building.

"Let's put it this way: the man endangered the lives of many people who lived in 45 apartments," Barela said.

Barela, who has moved out of the state since the crime, recalled noticing the thick smoke filling the halls of his building on the night of the attack.

Barela said he and his partner began banging on doors to alert neighbors, several of them elderly with mobility issues.

"It made me feel that if there was a fire, that certain people were not able or did not want to leave," Barela said.

He recalled knocking on the door of the victim and getting no answer.

Barela said he learned after the fact that the smoke was a ruse that enabled the perpetrator to get into the victim's apartment. He said he still feels guilty that he couldn't help the victim.

"It was sickening and heartbreaking," Barela said in a phone interview. "I think most of the people in that building felt like we didn’t help her, or couldn’t help her, because we had no idea what was going on."

Barela said he hopes the Parole Board will keep Braunstein in prison.

"Despite what he might have done to one person," Barela said, "he affected the whole building and he made women in our building feel bad."

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said the Parole Board will likely release a decision on Braunstein's parole within three weeks of the hearing, which is closed to the public.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.