Influential Latino leader Espaillat endorses Mamdani in New York mayor’s race

(NEW YORK) -- New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani notched the endorsement Thursday of Rep. Adriano Espaillat, an influential Latino leader, on Thursday in the race to become New York City's next mayor.

The support of Espaillat, the first Dominican American to serve in the House of Representatives, carries significant weight among voters in his district, which includes Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

"Zohran Mamdani brings clarity, discipline, and a deep commitment to tackling the stubborn issues facing New York City," Espaillat said in a statement. "He understands our city doesn't work if everyday New Yorkers -- the very people that keep it moving forward -- can't afford to live here."

Espaillat said Mamdani's focus on cost of living and housing issues constituted "a strong vision of how to make New York serve those working to realize the American dream."

"I'm proud to endorse him because New Yorkers deserve a mayor who will wake up every day and fight for them," Espaillat said.

Espaillat previously endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary despite calling for Cuomo to resign as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations.

Mamdani won some neighborhoods in Espaillat's district, such as Washington Heights and Harlem, by over 17 points in the first round of the ranked-choice primary. He edged out Cuomo by 6 points in majority-Hispanic precincts, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

Espaillat also previously threw his support in the 2021 mayoral primary behind current Mayor Eric Adams, whose victory was in part secured by his strong performance with Hispanic voters. But Adams has been hemorrhaging their support throughout his tenure, dropping to a 14% approval rating among Hispanic voters in March, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

In a statement thanking Espaillat for his endorsement, Mamdani said "Congressman Espaillat has been on the front lines of the fight against Donald Trump's authoritarian administration. We both recognize the only way we can protect our city is by standing firm in our values and standing up for the working-class and immigrant communities who define us."

The Democratic nominee is set to face Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election in November.

Cuomo also qualifies to run as an independent but has been noncommittal regarding whether he will campaign in the general election.

Espaillat's backing builds upon the wave of support Mamdani has gained from prominent progressive politicians including Sen. Bernie Sanders and fellow New Yorker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, other top Democrats in the state, namely Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Gov. Kathy Hochul, have yet to formally endorse the nominee.

The endorsement from Espaillat, who criticized Adams for cooperating with President Donald Trump on immigration, also comes as Trump threatened to arrest Mamdani if he defied Immigration and Customs Enforcement as mayor. Mamdani pledged to remove all ICE officers from city facilities.

Trump has also suggested a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C.

"If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same. But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to," Trump said Tuesday.

