Investigation Continuing Into A Threat
An investigation is still underway following a threat involving Bishop Brady High School in Concord.
Police say they were made aware of the threat Monday and the school decided to cancel classes yesterday as a precaution.
School was in session today.
According to officials, one student made a threat against another student and the individual who is responsible is no longer enrolled.
There’s no word about the nature of the threat, but public safety isn’t at risk.