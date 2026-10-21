Investigation Continuing Into A Threat

Investigation Continuing Into A Threat
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 21, 2026

An investigation is still underway following a threat involving Bishop Brady High School in Concord.

Police say they were made aware of the threat Monday and the school decided to cancel classes yesterday as a precaution.

School was in session today.

According to officials, one student made a threat against another student and the individual who is responsible is no longer enrolled.

There’s no word about the nature of the threat, but public safety isn’t at risk.

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