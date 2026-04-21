Investigation In Ashland

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said last night that it is investigating a shooting on Main Street involving Ashland police.

According to officials, Ashland police were conducting a traffic stop when a man pulled a gun and exchanged gunfire with officers.

Investigators said the man shot one officer during the exchange. The man was also shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured officer is being treated at a local hospital and continues to recover after being shot in the line of duty.

The attorney general’s office said there is no known threat to the public.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The identities of the officers involved are also being withheld until formal interviews are conducted.