Investigation Is Continuing Into Murder-Suicide

An investigation is continuing into what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide in Madbury.

The bodies of 48-year-old Ryan Long, 34-year-old Emily Long, eight-year-old Parker Long and six-year-old Ryan Long were found inside of their home on Moharimet Drive Monday night.

A toddler was also discovered at the scene but wasn’t hurt and is now with family members.

Everyone who died appears to have passed away from gunshot wounds.

Autopsies are planned for today in Concord at the Medical Examiner’s Office.