Investigation Is Launched Into Sales Tax

NH State Attorney General John Formella is launching an investigation into Vail Resorts.

That company owns and operates Wildcat Mountain, Crocheted Mountain and Mount Sunapee and is accused of charging an over three-percent sales tax to resident skiers who bought an Epic Pass.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says New Hampshire doesn’t have a sales tax and won’t let an out-of-state company sneak one in.

Vail says these passes are sold as a bundled product in dozens of states with varying tax rules.