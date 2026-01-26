Crash In Bangor Takes 7 Lives

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating a private jet crash in Maine.

According to Bangor International Airport, emergency crews responded to an incident around 7:45 last night and eight people were on the private jet when it crashed during takeoff on Sunday.

It has now been confirmed that seven people were killed and one was seriously injured after that plane crashed during takeoff from the Bangor International Airport yesterday.

The small jet, registered to an LLC out of Houston, a Houston Law firm, crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport.

The airport will remain closed until noon on Wednesday.

National Transportation Safety Board members are headed to Bangor to investigate the accident.