Crash In Bangor Takes 7 Lives

Crash In Bangor Takes 7 Lives
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 26, 2026

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating a private jet crash in Maine.

According to Bangor International Airport, emergency crews responded to an incident around 7:45 last night and eight people were on the private jet when it crashed during takeoff on Sunday.

It has now been confirmed that seven people were killed and one was seriously injured after that plane crashed during takeoff from the Bangor International Airport yesterday.

The small jet, registered to an LLC out of Houston, a Houston Law firm, crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport.

The airport will remain closed until noon on Wednesday.

National Transportation Safety Board members are headed to Bangor to investigate the accident.

RELATED ARTICLES

Motorists Paying Less To Fill Up Their Vehicles

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 26, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

A Winter Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until 7pm This Evening.

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 26, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital