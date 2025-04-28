Investigation Is Underway After Apparent Drowning

An investigation is underway following the apparent drowning of a teenager in Raymond.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say four people were out on a canoe on Governor’s Lake over the weekend when their boat capsized.

Three of them made it to shore, but a 15-year-old who wasn’t wearing a life jacket ended up losing his life.

It’s believed the tragedy was an accident and an autopsy today should confirm that.

The teen’s name hasn’t been released.