Investigation Is Underway Into Cause Of Fatal Crash

Investigation Is Underway Into Cause Of Fatal Crash
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 14, 2025

An investigation is underway into what caused a fatal crash in Hillsborough County.

According to authorities, a motorcycle was in the area of Route 13 near Quimby Road in Brookline last night when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck while trying to turn into a driveway.

The impact left the motorcyclist with serious injuries and that person died at a nearby hospital.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and impairment doesn’t appear to have been a factor in the tragedy.

The investigation into the accident continues today.

RELATED ARTICLES

Concord Offering Incentives To Hire New Lifeguards

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 14, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Bill To Eliminate Annual Inspections Stalls In Senate

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 14, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital