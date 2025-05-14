Investigation Is Underway Into Cause Of Fatal Crash

An investigation is underway into what caused a fatal crash in Hillsborough County.

According to authorities, a motorcycle was in the area of Route 13 near Quimby Road in Brookline last night when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck while trying to turn into a driveway.

The impact left the motorcyclist with serious injuries and that person died at a nearby hospital.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and impairment doesn’t appear to have been a factor in the tragedy.

The investigation into the accident continues today.